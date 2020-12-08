Austin ISD students could soon get help from local libraries and parks

AISD, the parks department and the Austin Public Library are looking into finding places that can provide access to technology and adhere to social distancing.

AUSTIN, Texas — Students with the Austin Independent School District may soon have access to new resources as they go back to school.

According to a city memo, the Austin Public Library and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department are working together with AISD to “support student learning and after-school care during COVID-19.”

The memo said the three groups are looking into finding places that can provide access to technology and adhere to social distancing.

"Together AISD, PARD and APL are exploring multiple opportunities to support student learning. While not all supports under exploration are specific to direct student education, the agencies agree the City of Austin’s (COA) ability to assume some non-education functions will relieve pressures on the AISD facilities," the memo stated.

They are also thinking about offering more after-school care and finding libraries to offer tutoring services. Here's what's under exploration, according to the memo:

Identifying City of Austin public spaces that provide appropriate access to technology supports or where technology supports can be quickly and easily installed

Analyzing City of Austin public spaces that provide sufficient space for socially distanced student circulation and/or classroom set up

Considering the relocation of voting to City of Austin facilities, which may be an alternative way to support the schools

Childcare service options

Modified or expanded after-school care model

Considering offering laptops and hotspots to students

Identifying library locations to offer tutoring services to students

You can read the entire city memo below or by clicking here.

AISD PARD AL Memo | Cognition | Psychology & Cognitive Science Roosevelt Weeks, Director, Library Department SUBJECT: Parks and Recreation Department, Library Department and Austin Independent School District Collaboration to Support the School Reopening Plan This memo serves as an update regarding Austin Parks and Recreation Department (PARD),Austin Public Library Department (APL) and Austin Independent School District's (AISD)collaborative efforts to support student learning and after-school care during COVID-19.Representatives from all three agencies have been meeting regularly to discuss opportunities tosupport student education.

AISD, PARD and APL will meet weekly to continue discussing these options. In addition, the PARD will explore possibly starting para-educator training for its staff.

RELATED VIDEO: Thrall ISD superintendent talks what happened as its schools reopened