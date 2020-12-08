Austin ISD students could soon get help from local libraries and parks

AUSTIN, Texas — Students with the Austin Independent School District may soon have access to new resources as they go back to school.
According to a city memo, the Austin Public Library and the Austin Parks and Recreation Department are working together with AISD to “support student learning and after-school care during COVID-19.”
The memo said the three groups are looking into finding places that can provide access to technology and adhere to social distancing.
"Together AISD, PARD and APL are exploring multiple opportunities to support student learning. While not all supports under exploration are specific to direct student education, the agencies agree the City of Austin’s (COA) ability to assume some non-education functions will relieve pressures on the AISD facilities," the memo stated.
They are also thinking about offering more after-school care and finding libraries to offer tutoring services. Here's what's under exploration, according to the memo:
- Identifying City of Austin public spaces that provide appropriate access to technology supports or where technology supports can be quickly and easily installed
- Analyzing City of Austin public spaces that provide sufficient space for socially distanced student circulation and/or classroom set up
- Considering the relocation of voting to City of Austin facilities, which may be an alternative way to support the schools
- Childcare service options
- Modified or expanded after-school care model
- Considering offering laptops and hotspots to students
- Identifying library locations to offer tutoring services to students
You can read the entire city memo below or by clicking here.
AISD, PARD and APL will meet weekly to continue discussing these options. In addition, the PARD will explore possibly starting para-educator training for its staff.
