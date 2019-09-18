AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Independent School District's approval to adopt the new National Sexual Education Standards sparked debate among parents about whether or not the new guidelines were appropriate for children.

On Wednesday, the district released a feedback survey for parents to provide input on the courses before students take them next May.

This survey solely focuses on the middle school curriculum.

Topics students will learn about under the new curriculum include gender identity and expression, healthy relationships, sexual intercourse and safety, pregnancy, and sexually transmitted diseases.

In an Austin ISD board meeting on Aug. 26, some parents expressed their support for the new curriculum and believed it gave all students a safe space to learn about their sexuality.

"Kids of all ages deserve to know their feelings are normal and healthy no matter who they feel them about," said Suzanne Curns, a parent of two AISD students.

However, other concerned parties believed it exposed children to mature topics at too young of an age.

"Why is Austin ISD attempting to expose our children to programs that introduce confusion and causes them to question their own identity," asked Gary Moore, who expressed his concerns at that meeting.

The survey is available to parents from Sept. 18 through Sept. 25. The district said they will then take into consideration that feedback before rolling out the final curriculum.

Students will take these courses in May 2020.

