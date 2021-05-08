Austin ISD scrapping certain new guidelines announced by TEA

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) released new guidelines for districts across the state as Texas grapples with another huge surge in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.
Among the new guidelines included the following items:
- Schools do not have to inform parents of a positive case.
- Schools do not have to conduct contact tracing.
- If a school does contact trace, parents can still choose to send a child to school if they are a close contact of an infected student.
Austin ISD tweeted out its own edited version of an infographic containing those guidelines on Friday evening, stating the following:
- Austin ISD will continue informing parents of positive cases.
- Austin ISD will continue conducting contact tracing.
- Families should keep sick children at home.
The new guidance has been somewhat controversial. State Rep. Erin Zwiener also tweeted out a thread with the same infographic, adding that the guidance was "disastrous."
"I. Am. Furious," she said. "This is bad and directly deviates from some of the CDC recommendations."