On Thursday, the Austin Independent School District announced that several schools will be frozen to students transferring due to enrollment exceeding capacity for the 2020-21 school year.

Applications for magnet or dual language programs may still be accepted at the frozen schools.

The following schools have been listed as frozen on Austin ISD's website:

You can find more information on Austin ISD school transfers online.

Transfer requests for the upcoming school year will be accepted starting Jan. 3, 2020, and out-of-district transfers starting Feb. 3, 2020.

