Austin ISD releases updated reopening plan as first day of school nears

Starting Sept. 8, AISD will conduct its first four weeks online. After that, the district will begin phasing students back to campus.

AUSTIN, Texas — As Austin ISD is readying to kick off the first day of school on Sept. 8, the district's new superintendent, Stephanie Elizalde, on Tuesday unveiled the latest updates to its reopening plans.

"One of the many things that has impressed me in joining Austin ISD is the engagement of the entire community in the Open for Learning Taskforce in developing plans to reopen schools for the 2020-21 school year," Elizalde wrote in a letter to parents and guardians. "Your participation and input have been critical and has been taken into account in preparing this guidebook."

The 44-page guidebook includes marked updates to its most recent release, including new edits to:

the academic calendar (first four weeks online Sept. 8 - Oct. 5, second four weeks phasing back to campus Oct. 6 - Nov. 2)

teaching and learning practices

special education support services

multilingual education

career technology education

participation in UIL activities

health and safety protocols (including social distancing, visitors, screenings, face masks, hand-washing and other measures)

responding to lab-confirmed cases at a school

transportation services

meal services

social-emotional learning and counseling support for students and families during remote learning

communication and engagement efforts

"Please know that your safety is at the forefront of our minds as we plan to methodically phase in our return to work and school," Elizalde said. "We commit to continue to follow the health guidance from local, state and federal governing bodies in order to make the best decisions to keep our students, staff and families safe. This plan reflects our staff’s hard work to make sure we all stay safe and healthy. I invite you to read it carefully and to become familiar with the information."

The full "Open for Learning" plans for the 2020-21 school year (Version Three) can be read here.