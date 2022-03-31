Austin ISD readying to accept student refugees from Ukraine

The district said details are limited at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD leaders said they have been told by U.S. officials that children from Ukraine could soon be finding their way to the district.

School representatives confirmed the news to KVUE after AXIOS Austin released a report stating that the nation is preparing to welcome up to 100,000 Ukrainians through it's refugee program. Texas is slated to help 12,000 resettle.

A spokesperson for the district told AISD that they were alerted by the U.S. Refugee Admissions Program to expect Ukraine refugees in their schools soon.

When reached by KVUE on Thursday, the district said it currently doesn't have many details to share. However, they said they hope to release more information once they have it.

The district also told AXIOS that its translation office has contacted vendors about hiring Russian and Ukrainian interpreters.