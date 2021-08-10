Austin ISD says it's prepared for 'slap a staff member' TikTok challenge

The district said it is talking to students about what the consequences would be if they try the challenge.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is prepared for the new TikTok challenge that encourages students to hit a teacher and post the video, the district said in a letter to parents on Thursday.

"No one deserves to be assaulted for a social media challenge, much less our teachers, who have an important job to do and have earned our respect," the district said in the letter.

AISD said it wants to be proactive instead of disciplining students after they do something wrong. The district is talking to students about what the consequences would be if they try the "slap a staff member" challenge and is encouraging parents to talk to their children as well.

AISD also said that plans circulating online show that there will be a TikTok challenge each month. The "Devious Licks" challenge in September encouraged students to vandalize bathrooms and steal items from their schools. AISD said it saw damage at all of its middle schools due to the challenge.

"The bottom line: We're here for your students, and that means enforcing the rules when necessary," the district said in Thursday's letter.

Earlier this month, Round Rock ISD also expressed concern that the "slap a staff member" challenge would cause more disruptions following an increase in incidents connected to September's bathroom challenge.