Austin ISD police chief leaving after 4 years

The announcement was made on the same day the chief marked four years of leading the school district's police force.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The chief of Austin ISD's police department is leaving to lead a different agency.

Ashley Gonzalez posted his announcement on social media on May 24, saying he has accepted an offer to lead another agency in New England.

"It has been my honor to serve and help keep our students, staff, and campuses safe," Gonzalez said.

The announcement was made on the same day the chief marked four years of leading the school district's police force.

"I am extremely grateful to all of you who welcomed me to Austin and worked hard to improve safety and relationships," he wrote on LinkedIn. "Your support and ideas have made progress and transformation possible. A humble thank you to all of you."

It also came on the same day that more than a dozen students and two teachers were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, near San Antonio.

The Austin ISD Police Department posted on social media that officers will be visiting each campus within the district over the next few days "to show our unwavering support for their safety."

"Our officers will continue to patrol the District through the summer and into the next school year with the same vigilance in mind," the police department wrote.

As classes come to a close, the superintendent said police presence will be increased at schools and for graduation.