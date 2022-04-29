More than 1K Austin ISD staffers experience pay glitch

The pay glitch comes as teachers are pushing for higher pay.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video above was published after teachers held a rally, demanding higher pay.

More than 1,000 employees with Austin ISD have not received their paycheck Friday due to what the district said is an issue with a bank.

Several teachers reached out to KVUE Friday morning to report that they had not received their paychecks. Austin ISD confirmed to KVUE that the district is experiencing a payroll issue that is affecting 1,320 employees.

The school district said it is working with a bank to fix the issue and district leaders hope to have an update on the progress by noon Friday.

The pay glitch comes as teachers are pushing for higher pay.

Just one day before the paycheck issue, Austin ISD employees demanded change and pushed for the district to increase pay for all school staff next year at a rally called "At What Cost" outside of the district headquarters. Teachers, bus drivers, parents and students took part in the rally hosted by Education Austin, the union representing AISD teachers and staff.