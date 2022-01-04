Austin ISD celebrates opening of modernized Eastside Early College High School

The new campus honors the historic L.C. Anderson High School.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Thursday, Austin ISD celebrated the grand opening of the new, modernized Eastside Early College High School.

The improvements were built as part of the 2017 Bond Program.

The new campus at the original L.C. Anderson High School was designed to "honor the past excel in the present and provide pathways to the future through a strong vision of academic excellence, multiculturalism and community connectivity."

According to the district, the original L.C. Anderson High School had an 82-year history serving the African American community in East Austin, until it was ordered to close in 1971 by a federal court as part of desegregation.

“The new Eastside combines the rich history of L.C. Anderson with the bright future of the current generation of students,” said Eastside ECHS Principal Andrew Bailey. “Almost every wall on this campus represents a part of East Austin’s history. As we honor the past, we also have our eyes turned toward the future, and all the incredible things our students will achieve in this modernized space. I want to thank the Campus Architectural Team, L.C. Anderson Alumni, and our community partners for making this school a reality.”

The district said Anderson alumni, Austin ISD and the project's architect, Perkins & Will, worked closely with the Carver Museum and Austin History Center to "capture and visualize the school’s history through graphics displayed inside the campus."

"At its core, the school’s story is one of inclusion and equity," the district said in a press release.

The campus features state-of-the-art technology and flexible learning spaces, a large multi-use outdoor courtyard and an outdoor “wellness walk” that provides a physical connection to Austin Community College to support early college programs.

“This celebration is a monumental event for the Eastside community and all of us at AISD,” said Superintendent Dr. Stephanie Elizalde. “I have visited the school several times since it opened in Fall 2021, and each time, I am amazed at the dedication and collaboration that made this building come to life. I want to thank Principal Bailey for his leadership as students transition into this new campus.”

Eastside ECHS moved from its former facility at the former Johnston campus to the new school at 900 Thompson Street.

Thursday's event was attended by community members and Eastside ECHS leadership. It also featured remarks from Principal Bailey, Superintendent Dr. Elizalde, Board of Trustees President Geronimo Rodriguez, District 1 Trustee LaTisha Anderson and L.C. Anderson Alumni Representative L.M. Rivers.