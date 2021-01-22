Austin ISD welcomes students back to on-campus learning

The school district had encouraged remote learning since Jan. 12 as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations surge in the Austin area.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is welcoming students back to campus beginning on Monday, Jan. 25, as coronavirus indicators show signs of improvement.

In a letter to the AISD community on Thursday, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said every family who selected on-campus learning will be invited to return to campus once again next week.

But Elizalde said COVID-19 numbers at AISD campuses have improved and a decision was made after consulting with Dr. Mark Escott of Austin Public Health.

The return to campus is not mandatory and remote off-campus learning will continue to be offered for the rest of the school year.

Families that selected remote off-campus learning are asked to contact their campus if they want on-campus learning so campuses can best prepare.

Since the first week of returning from winter break, there has been a 35% decrease in daily positive COVID-19 cases at Austin ISD and a 28% decrease in the cumulative number of weekly cases reported to the district.

The district currently has a 4.01% positivity rate – a 43% decrease from before and right after winter break.