Austin ISD releases updated on-campus learning plan

"I have been so impressed by the creativity, resilience and flexibility I’ve witnessed in our remote classrooms over the past few weeks," she said in a letter to parents. "As we celebrate a successful virtual launch of this new school year, we are also preparing for the next four weeks of school when we will begin to welcome students on campus in a phased-in approach. Thanks to the collaborative effort among students, staff, families and our community, I am confident we are well-prepared for the next stage in our reopening process."