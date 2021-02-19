Austin ISD not certain when classes will resume due to broken pipes, families still suffering power outages

Families, staff and campuses are still facing power, internet and water outages amid an ongoing boil water notice.

AUSTIN, Texas — In a letter to Austin ISD families on Thursday, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the district is not certain when campuses will resume instruction due to the ongoing energy crisis.

Currently, many staff members and families are still facing power outages amid an ongoing boil water notice that was issued on Wednesday night.

Elizalde also said many campuses are facing water pressure issues due to broken pipes caused by multiple days of sub-freezing temperatures.

She said communication to the AISD community will be a top priority as soon as determinations have been made.

The letter can be read in full below:

Dear Austin ISD Community,

This winter storm will undoubtedly be remembered for years to come. And while the situation has improved slightly, many families, staff and campuses are still facing power, internet, and water outages, and the entire city remains under a boil water notice. Many of our schools have frozen or broken pipes and/or have a complete lack of water pressure. Our personnel are continuing to resolve these issues but it will take some time; therefore, we ask that you please bear with us while we continue to make facility assessments and determinations as to when we will safely open schools again.

Once these determinations have been completed, I will make communicating with you a top priority. We will continue to reach out via email, robocall, our website and social media. Thank you for your patience, resilience, and determination. And many thanks to all of our team members who have been working so hard to maintain our campuses and, more importantly, serve the people in them.

This is your superintendent, Dr. Stephanie Elizalde reminding us all that while it seems impossible to face another crisis within a pandemic, we will continue to work through it together, because #WeAreAISD.

Stephanie S. Elizalde

Superintendent