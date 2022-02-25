Austin ISD school board to discuss mask guidance after CDC's update

The CDC said people in areas with falling rates of COVID-19 can stop wearing masks.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD's school board is set to gather at a special meeting Wednesday to discuss masking guidance on school campuses.

The meeting, which is set to start at 6 p.m., comes after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released new masking measures on Feb. 25. As of Friday, the CDC puts more than 70% of the nation's population in counties where the virus is posing a low or medium threat to hospitals. People in these areas can stop wearing masks.

And according to the CDC's county checker, Travis County is among those areas where COVID-19 is not posing a high threat to area hospitals.

Now, in the specially called meeting Wednesday, Austin ISD will discuss the new guidance from the CDC, as well as guidance from Austin Public Health, regarding masking.

When KVUE reached out to Austin ISD officials on Feb. 25, the district said it had opened a public survey about masks and health protocols and is collecting feedback through March 6.

"We are in the process of engaging with the community and we'll consult with our public health experts before making any decision, as we have throughout the pandemic," the district also said at the time.

Several days after the CDC updated its guidance, Austin Public Health announced that Austin and Travis County are now in Stage 3 of the COVID-19 risk-based guidelines. But when it comes to masks, APH officials are still "strongly" recommending indoor mask use through the end of the "festival season."

The 2022 South by Southwest festival is scheduled for Friday, March 11, through Sunday, March 20. SXSW is requiring masks at many indoor locations and in conference rooms and exhibitions. The festival is also requiring proof of vaccination or negative testing to pick up and keep credentials.