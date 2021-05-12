Austin ISD loosens policy for masks and gatherings with weeks left of school year

The updated policies loosen requirements for masks, gatherings and quarantining.

AUSTIN, Texas — With just a few weeks left of the school year, Austin ISD is changing its COVID-19 protocols, including masking and gathering policies.

The school district sent the updated policies in an email to parents Wednesday, citing low coronavirus infection rates as a result of precautions such as masking and social distancing. The new policies go into effect Wednesday, May 12.

The updated policies loosen requirements for masks, gatherings and quarantining. Here's a look at the new policies:

Wearing a face covering will no longer be required for outdoor activities when social distancing can be practiced. This included recess

End-of-year activities such as promotion ceremonies are allowed outdoors

Quarantining is now required for 10 days instead of 14 days. Exceptions include when masks were not worn consistently during the possible exposure or when high-risk people who have not been vaccinated are involved, which would require a 14-day quarantine

Campus visitors and those wanting to tour campuses "for educational activities and instructional purposes" are allowed as long as the visits are approved beforehand and visitors are screened and have temperatures checked

Guidelines for the 2021-2022 school year may change if the CDC, Austin Public Health and the American Academy of Pediatrics has updated guidance.

Parents can ask questions about the updated policy on the district's website.