AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is planning to reduce the number of people at curbside food distribution sites and learning packets will no longer be given out at the food sites.

The school district said its switch to make continuous learning packets is meant to help students who don't have internet.

Before the decision, the district was distributing practice workbooks and targeting some reading and math problems, but the new hard copy packets have the material also available online.

"We knew there was going to be a need and actually, as of right now, I've had almost 4,000 requests, so we're sending out almost 40,000 packets a week," said Katy Escanell, AISD Interim Director of Academics.

The elementary packets have Spanish translation, if needed.

RELATED: Local senior gets generous tip while waiting tables at Austin restaurant

According to AISD's website, students of families who qualify for free and reduced lunch will automatically receive these mailed packets.

AISD said students of families who do not qualify for free and reduced lunch are also able to receive mailed packets.

If a family does not qualify and would like to continue to receive learning packets, individuals can fill out this form to be added to the mailing list.

Families can contact their campus principal for clarification on eligibility for free and reduced lunch.

Austin ISD's Learning At-Home website is available at: https://sites.google.com/austinisd.org/aisd-learning-at-home.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: Central Texas school districts break down what plans they have for fall months

Here's a list of Central Texas school districts' graduation changes

Central Texas teachers walk out of their classrooms for the last time this school year