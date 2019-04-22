AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District leaders will meet Monday night to go over the district's budget once again.

The district is facing a potential budget deficit of $65 million, which means leaders will have to make some cuts.

The board held workshops over the past few weeks to get feedback on proposed cuts, including closing campuses and changing school boundaries.

There are two workshops the public can still attend. Here's the schedule:

Academics and economic Opportunity Panel

This panel will focus on the district's academic priorities and responses to the changing economic landscape in Central Texas

Wednesday, April 24 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Alternative Learning Center at 4900 Gonzales St.



Equity and School Community Benefit Panel

This panel will focus on how the district can continue to meet community needs and how the reinvention process presents an opportunity to increase equity in the district.

Thursday, April 25 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Dobie Middle School at 1200 E. Rundberg Ln



The board meeting Monday starts at 6 p.m. For more information about these panels or AISD school changes, click here.

