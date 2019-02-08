AUSTIN, Texas — The above video is from May 2019.

Leaders of the Austin Independent School District have decided to delay a decision to recommend which schools will be closed.

The district said Thursday that they have received an "incredible amount" of feedback from the community throughout their School Changes process and because of that, leaders need more time to prepare before presenting scenarios to Austin ISD's board of trustees.

Rather than later this month, the presentation of draft scenarios to trustees will now be Monday, September 9 at the board's work session. Draft scenario options will be made public on Friday, September 6.

RELATED:

Austin ISD leaders approve guidelines for school closures

Austin ISD leaders discuss future budget, possible school closure plans during meeting

The district said after receiving input from the board and the community, scenarios will be revised and recommendations will be presented to the board a final time on Monday, November 18 at the regular board meeting, where they will be voted on.

These timeline changes don't affect the larger plan to have schools closed by August 2020.

WATCH: VERIFY: Are Austin ISD trustees paid?

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Ex-DPS official accused in brutal rape gets large bond reduction with multiple conditions

Mental health officer reportedly unable to arrive before fatal Downtown shooting

One dead after officer-involved shooting in Downtown Austin

Austin Pride kicks off this week! Check out these colorful events