Report: Austin ISD to cut 200 jobs; not anticipating layoffs

This fall, AISD expects enrollment to drop by about 3,000 students from pre-pandemic levels.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD plans to cut its workforce to deal with declining enrollment.

According to KVUE’s media partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the district plans to cut 200 jobs.

It wouldn't lay anyone off but would eliminate positions as people leave or retire. Doing so could save the district around $10 million.

This fall, AISD expects enrollment to drop by about 3,000 students from pre-pandemic levels. The drop in enrollment will mean the district gets less state funding.

"No child should see any reduction in services," human resources chief Leslie Stephens told the Statesman. "This is more of a shifting of [full-time employees] than actual losses."

Stephens told the Statesman teachers may be reassigned similar positions at other schools.

Austin ISD is trying to focus on equity issues in its staffing plan.

"We looked at teacher-to-student ratios, and looked at equity, and looked at where we have student needs and are trying to match resources to them," Stephens told the Statesman.

The full plan for the district will be revealed at its board meeting on Thursday.

The TEA told school districts this semester they will not lose funding due to a drop in enrollments brought on by the pandemic.