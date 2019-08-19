AUSTIN, Texas — School is about to start at Austin Independent School District, and leaders have made some changes when it comes to school lunch.

On Aug. 19, AISD Superintendent Paul Cruz and the district's executive director of food services visited a school cafeteria to try new items that have been added to the 2019-2020 school year.

The new school lunch menus will now have global flavors to introduce students to new foods and to provide learning opportunities about different cultures.

The new menus will feature foods such as vegetarian manicotti, braised lentil tostada and mango smoothies with local yogurt and homemade granola.

RELATED:

KVUE Daybreak brings back to school bash to Johnson High School, Buda's new school

Manor ISD makes big jump in Texas Education Agency ratings

KVUE Daybreak gets Del Valle in the spirit with back-to-school bash

The menus will also include a salad bar featuring carrots from Johnson's Backyard Garden.

This new menu will be nutritional, educational and, overall, tasty!

WATCH: Students graduate from Central Texas Food Bank's culinary school

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Austin leaders hosting town hall to discuss recent homeless ordinance changes

NFL running back, former Longhorn Cedric Benson killed in West Austin motorcycle crash

Williamson County may cut ties with ‘Live PD’ TV show