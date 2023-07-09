Austin ISD adopts stricter hot weather guidelines

The guidelines address water breaks and how long outside practices can occur in triple-digit temperatures.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is making changes to how it handles having students outside in triple-digit heat.

The district announced Thursday that it has adopted new guidelines for outdoor student activities in hot weather. The stricter guidelines align with the University Interscholastic League's (UIL) rules, with added precautions, according to AISD.

"After some student athletes experienced heat-related illnesses during outdoor activities at the beginning of the school year, district leaders revised the guidelines to increase protection and education for students, teachers, coaches and staff about preventing heat-related illness," AISD said in its announcement.

One of those incidents involved a Bowie High School football player whose mother said he got heat stroke during a game played on Astroturf in triple-digit heat.

The new guidelines address water breaks and how long outside practices can occur depending on the temperature.

For example, regular rest and water breaks are now required once the temperature reaches 95 degrees. Five-minute water breaks are required every 15 to 20 minutes for outdoor activities once the temperature reaches 95.

In addition, starting at 100 degrees, outdoor practices for athletics and fine arts are limited to two hours. Starting at 105, those practices are limited to one hour.

The new guidelines also include a chart to teach students and staff the warning signs for heat-related illnesses like heat exhaustion and heat stroke, as well as what actions to take if someone starts to show those warning signs.

AISD is also purchasing new Wet Bulb Globe Temperature monitors for all middle and high schools to help guide their decisions about the safety of outdoor activities. According to the district, Wet Bulb Globe Temperature is a measure of the heat stress in direct sunlight, which takes into account temperature, humidity, wind speed, sun angle and cloud cover.

The district said teachers, coaches and staff should also do the following to cope with the heat:

Reduce the intensity of outdoor physical activity

Fully hydrate students before they go outside

Make sure everyone has access to cool water and takes frequent rest and water breaks

Plan strenuous activities for early mornings whenever possible

Stay aware of chronic health issues and medications that could affect students

Use extra heat precautions for practices on asphalt or concrete

Educate students on signs of dehydration and heat-related conditions and use a “buddy system” to help students monitor each other

