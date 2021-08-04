Austin ISD giving SAT test to juniors for free in April

Austin ISD said 13 locations will provide SAT testing on two days in April to high school juniors at no cost.

AUSTIN, Texas — High school juniors within Austin ISD will have the opportunity to take the SAT test for free on two school days in April, according to district officials.

Austin ISD said 13 locations will provide SAT testing to high school juniors at no cost.

"This is a great opportunity for students to access this pivotal test that’s a factor for college admission at most major universities," the district said in a press release.

The testing dates and locations are as follows:

April 13

Akins

Ann Richards

Austin

Crockett

Eastside

Liberal Arts and Sciences

LBJ

McCallum

Navarro

Travis

April 27

Anderson

Garza

Northeast

According to Austin ISD, the benefits of taking the test during the school day benefits equity of access, access to scholarships and building confidence.

This is the district's breakdown of those three points:

Equity of Access: when students take the SAT in school during the day, they don’t have to worry about registering on their own or finding a time outside of class.

Access to Scholarships: The SAT opens up millions of dollars worth of college scholarships to students every year.

Builds Confidence: Taking the SAT on campus builds confidence and helps familiarize students for the next time they take the test.

Austin ISD said Bowie High School administered the SAT to juniors in March.