x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Schools

Austin ISD giving SAT test to juniors for free in April

Austin ISD said 13 locations will provide SAT testing on two days in April to high school juniors at no cost.

AUSTIN, Texas — High school juniors within Austin ISD will have the opportunity to take the SAT test for free on two school days in April, according to district officials. 

Austin ISD said 13 locations will provide SAT testing to high school juniors at no cost.

"This is a great opportunity for students to access this pivotal test that’s a factor for college admission at most major universities," the district said in a press release.

The testing dates and locations are as follows: 

April 13

  • Akins
  • Ann Richards
  • Austin
  • Crockett
  • Eastside
  • Liberal Arts and Sciences
  • LBJ
  • McCallum
  • Navarro
  • Travis

RELATED: Round Rock High School student gets perfect SAT score on first try: Report

April 27

  • Anderson
  • Garza
  • Northeast

According to Austin ISD, the benefits of taking the test during the school day benefits equity of access, access to scholarships and building confidence. 

This is the district's breakdown of those three points: 

  • Equity of Access: when students take the SAT in school during the day, they don’t have to worry about registering on their own or finding a time outside of class.
  • Access to Scholarships: The SAT opens up millions of dollars worth of college scholarships to students every year.
  • Builds Confidence: Taking the SAT on campus builds confidence and helps familiarize students for the next time they take the test.

Austin ISD said Bowie High School administered the SAT to juniors in March.

WATCH: Tech problems cancel STAAR tests

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

McDonald's to hire 25K employees across Texas

Texans have until April 14 to renew vehicle title and registration

Youth activists drop 270K rose petals on Capitol rotunda to celebrate Texans of color turning voting age