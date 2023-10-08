Austin ISD to provide free meals for all students at 74 schools

New for the 2023-24 school year, students determined eligible for reduced-price meals will receive breakfast at no cost through funding allocated by the Legislature.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD (AISD) will continue to provide free breakfast and lunch for all students at 74 schools through a federally funded program, according to a press release from the district.

The Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) program is a federally funded meal service option for schools in low-income areas that allows districts to serve free meals to all enrolled students without any application or documentation.

Students at schools that are not eligible for the program can still purchase breakfast and lunch using their meal status (free, reduced-price or paid). New for the 2023-24 school year, students determined eligible for reduced-price meals will receive breakfast at no cost through funding allocated through the Texas Legislature.

Meal prices

Breakfast:

Full Price (All Levels): $1.75

Reduced-Price (All Levels): FREE

Adult/Guest: $3.25

Lunch:

Full Price - Elementary Schools: $3.25

Full Price - Middle & High Schools: $3.50

Reduced-Price (All Levels): $0.40

Adult/Guest: $5

Eligibility for reduced prices

AISD works with local agencies to identify all children who are categorically and program eligible through state-funded programs and will notify the households of these children that they do not need to complete an application.

Any household that does not receive a letter and feels it should have should or wishes to decline benefits may contact AISD Food Service at 512-414-0251.

Families at schools not participating in the CEP program may submit meal benefit applications any time during the school year. The information households provide on the application will be used for the purpose of determining eligibility. Applications may also be verified by the school officials at any time during the school year. AISD follows the Texas Department of Agriculture income guidelines to determine if a student is eligible for free or reduced-price meals.

If a household member becomes unemployed or if the household size increases, the household should contact the school. Such changes may make the children of the household eligible for benefits if the household’s income falls at or below the attached current income eligibility guidelines.

Schools participating in the CEP program

Pre-K and Early Childhood Centers: Uphaus ECC

Elementary Schools: Allison, Andrews, Barrington, Blackshear, Blanton, Blazier, Boone, Brown, Campbell, Casey, Cook, Cunningham, Dawson, Galindo, Govalle, Graham, GuerreroThompson, Harris, Hart, Houston, Jordan, Joslin, Kocurek, Langford, Linder, McBee, Menchaca, Norman-Sims, Oak Springs, Odom, Ortega, Overton, Padron, Palm, Pecan Springs, Perez, Pickle, Pillow, Pleasant Hill, Rodriguez, Sanchez, St. Elmo, Travis Heights, Walnut Creek, Widen, Williams, Winn, Wooldridge, Wooten, Zavala

Middle Schools: Bedichek, Burnet, Dobie, Garcia YMLA, Lively, Martin, Mendez, Paredes, Sadler Means YWLA, Webb

High Schools: Akins ECHS, Crockett ECHS, Eastside ECHS, Garza Independence, GPA at Navarro, GPA at Travis, International, LBJ ECHS, Navarro ECHS, Northeast ECHS, Travis ECHS

Other Campuses: Alternative Learning Center, Rosedale School