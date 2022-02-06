Austin ISD set to receive $5.5M in federal funding to reimburse COVID-19 safety measure costs

The funds will reimburse AISD for its spending on PPE, cleaning supplies, testing sites and more.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD is set to receive some major federal funding to help cover what it spent on COVID-19 safety measures.

According to a press release from Congressman Lloyd Doggett (D-Austin), the district has been awarded $5.5 million in federal funding to reimburse spending to purchase personal protective equipment (PPE), equipment to facilitate social distancing, disinfectant and cleaning supplies, outdoor screening and testing sites for students and staff and more.

"Wonderful that Austin ISD has received federal funding reinforcements to help cover the significant costs our district took on – all aimed at keeping our students, staff and neighbors safe and still learning and growing during this very dangerous and uncertain time," Doggett said. "As we emerge from two years of pandemic difficulties, it is so important to secure as much federal backup as possible for our hardworking local educators and ever-persevering students and families."

According to the release, AISD spent millions of dollars to supply masks for all students and staff, partner with community organizations for testing and vaccine clinics and thoroughly clean schools.

