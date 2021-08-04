Austin ISD's enrollment dropped by more than 5K; district now looking to re-enroll students

The district is trying to re-enroll students in the coming 2021-22 school year.

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The Defenders investigation above was published in November 2020.

In one year, Austin Independent School District's enrollment saw the biggest drop. Now, the district is trying to re-enroll students in the upcoming school year.

The KVUE Defenders reported in November 2020 that between 2019 and 2020, Austin ISD recorded a 7% decline in enrollment, its biggest drop ever. The district was down 5,661 students.

For years, Austin ISD has been losing students as families move out of the city.

But for this coming school year, the district is getting boots on the ground as part of "Operation Reconnect," a door-to-door campaign to reconnect Austin families with Austin ISD.

The event will happen Saturday, April 10, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. AISD teachers, team members and community volunteers will walk through neighborhoods in order to recruit, focusing on the following campuses:

If you'd like to volunteer to help re-enroll, you can sign up on the event page. Volunteers will get an "Operation Reconnect" T-shirt, as well as breakfast, water and personal protective equipment to safely participate.