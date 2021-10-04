AISD down in attendance by 5,000 students during the pandemic

Volunteers and staff went door-knocking on Saturday to track down no-show AISD students.

AUSTIN, Texas — Parents, staff and volunteers of Austin ISD went door to door on Saturday to hundreds of homes in an effort to reconnect with students who haven't shown up to school during the pandemic.

According to AISD trustee Kevin Foster, attendance is down by 5,000 students.

At least 80 volunteers broke up into groups to focus on the northeast part of town, which is where they say attendance has been the lowest.

"It's been a real challenge. In a couple of households we have families that went back to Mexico; others the home is vacant now so they literally moved. So it's an ongoing effort to reconnect," said Foster.

After a rollercoaster of a year the district said it wants to touch base with students and remind them what resources are available.

The district said this will be one of several door-knocking events going forward to reconnect and get a hold of these students.