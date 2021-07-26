Austin ISD announces virtual learning options for upcoming school year

The Board of Trustees will hold a special meeting on Monday at 5 p.m. to discuss COVID-19 data, safety protocols and protection measures.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD has announced it will offer virtual learning options for certain students during the fall of the upcoming school year.

The board said it will dedicate an hour to public comment on those issues at the meeting. To learn more about providing public comment over the phone, visit the Austin ISD website.

The meeting comes as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are increasing in the Austin area and around the country, driven by the highly contagious delta variant.

Austin ISD is among several local school districts strongly encouraging mask use for the upcoming school year. Unvaccinated students, staff and visitors are "especially encouraged" to wear a mask.

In June, Austin ISD officially announced all students will return to on-campus learning for the 2021-22 school year with no virtual learning option. However, in a statement on Monday, the school district said it is creating virtual options for kindergarten through sixth grade this fall and will be releasing details on Friday, July 30.

It said it is reassuring teachers there will be no concurrent teaching for the upcoming school year. Teachers who teach virtually will only teach virtually.

Gov. Abbott issued an executive order in May prohibiting government entities, including school districts, from requiring or mandating mask-wearing after June 4, 2021.

On Saturday, Rep. Vikki Goodwin (D-Austin) said she and 31 other Texas lawmakers sent a letter to the governor urging him to allow schools to mandate masks and offer virtual learning options.

With schools reopening in just a few weeks, the petition says lawmakers have received several calls from concerned parents about the lack of COVID-19 protections in schools for the upcoming school year.

Monday’s Austin ISD meeting will be streamed live on the school district’s website.