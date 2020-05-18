Austin ISD considers naming school after Austin bombing victim Draylen Mason

The 17-year-old was killed during the 2018 Austin bombing attacks.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD school board on Monday is set to consider naming two elementary schools, one after Austin bombing victim Draylen Mason and the other after Lady Bird Johnson, according to a report from our news partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The report states that board members are weighing three options for the new Norman Elementary in East Austin, which opens next January and houses students from Norman and Sims elementary schools.

District leaders have said they want to honor the legacies of both schools' namesakes, to black district educators named Granville Webster Norman and Mary Jane Sims.

Names currently on the table include Norman-Sims Elementary School, Sims-Norman Elementary School and Draylen Mason Elementary School.

RELATED:

Mason, 17, was killed in 2018 during the Austin bombing attacks. He attended Pease Elementary School and later East Austin College Prep.

The board is also considering names for a new elementary school in southwest Austin, which is set to open in August: Barbara Beyer Elementary, Bear Creek Elementary and Lady Bird Elementary.

The school board's virtual meeting is set to begin Monday at 5:30 p.m. on AISD.tv and the Austin ISD Facebook page.