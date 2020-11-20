Austin ISD considers remote-only learning after Thanksgiving break

The district said it is monitoring the situation and routinely consulting with Austin Public Health and Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD said it is considering the option of temporarily transitioning to remote-only instruction for the week following Thanksgiving break, Nov. 30 to Dec. 4, after Travis County entered Stage 4 of its coronavirus risk-based guidelines.

In a letter to the AISD community on Friday, Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the district wants to work with its community to be prepared.

“We have learned many lessons in the past eight months living with COVID-19, including how quickly we may need to pivot as health guidelines are updated,” Elizalde said.

The district said it is monitoring the situation and routinely consulting with Austin Public Health and Interim Health Authority Dr. Mark Escott.

A decision on instruction for the week following Thanksgiving break will be made no later than Wednesday, Nov. 25, according to Elizalde.

“In the event we do transition to remote learning, we want you to be prepared for any scenario that involves your child’s education,” Elizalde told the AISD community. “Please ensure your child brings their AISD and personal devices and school supplies home with them today. Doing so will help us minimize disruption to learning in case we need to move to remote instruction for any amount of time.”

Under Austin-Travis County’s Stage 4 response:

Higher-risk individuals (those over the age of 65 and those who have chronic medical conditions) should stay home, except for essential trips such as buying groceries or seeking medical care.

Lower-risk individuals should avoid social gatherings, any gatherings greater than 10 people, and non-essential travel.

Recommend businesses and restaurants voluntarily reduce capacity to 25% to 50%.

Recommend schools limit attendance at sporting events to players, coaches, and parents.