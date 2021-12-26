AISD classes resume fully in-person on Jan. 5

Students who are medically vulnerable can still apply for at-home services.

AUSTIN, Texas — Next week, about 3,000 Austin ISD students who were using online options will return to the classroom for the spring semester.

According to Community Impact, the district has no plan to offer a virtual learning option anymore because, due to state law, school leaders were unsure if they would have funding for the online program. However, students who are medically vulnerable can apply for at-home services.

Students who were given an Austin ISD device for virtual learning will keep that device (iPads for K-2 and Chromebooks for 3-6) as they move back to campuses. Hotspots can be returned to home campuses if they are no longer needed.

Austin ISD classes resume on Jan. 5, and the district will continue to offer vaccination clinics to students, staff and family members starting on Jan. 8.

For more information on the transition back to school in the new year, click here. For information on Austin ISD vaccine clinics, click here.