AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD bus drivers have been working hard delivering laptops and hotspots for students. A mother-daughter duo decided they wanted to pay back the favor.

"I did research and all that and researched material and how they can wash them overnight and have them ready for the next day," said Patricia Trevino, one of the mask makers. “It’s a hobby. I like to crochet and sew. We had a stash of materials and supplies.”

Patricia Trevino and her daughter, Jess Trevino, said they found out the drivers didn't have masks.

"I told my mom, 'Hey, they don't have masks. Why don't we try making some for them,'" said Jess Trevino.

The Trevinos also delivered 50 masks to rest homes and a group of nurses at Ascension Seton.

Patricia Trevino said her dad, Paul Trevino, used to work at the AISD bus barn and drove buses for 19 years. She said, if he was still working, he would be one of the drivers delivering laptops and hotspots.

"We're able have that skill and we have the materials. So, we thought of bus barn right away," said Patricia Trevino. “We’re just trying to make sure everyone is comfortable wearing them because they are wearing them all day long and I’m just wearing one whenever I go out. The response has been really really great. I’m glad we did it.”

"We really appreciate it. We really needed them because you go through the paper masks so fast and they don't last very long and these are so easy," said Trena Busari, AISD driver and coordinator.

Busari said wherever the drivers go, they make sure they're equipped with masks and gloves to keep themselves safe.

The Trevino's said they have an Etsy shop with some of their items called Star Scattered Creations. If you have questions or a request for the Trevino family, you can contact them at starscattercrochet@gmail.com.

