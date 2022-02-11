Austin ISD weighs phasing out 250 positions amid budget talks

Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde said the situation is still fluid at this time.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin ISD school leaders are consider phasing out 250 positions to balance next year's budget.

The district said it wants to reallocate a lot of the money it would save with the changes back to employees with via wage increases.

The district plans to prioritize higher hourly pay and teacher base pay. It also wants to allocate the money to more planning time for teachers.

"It is a fluid, very messy, very uncomfortable situation, and I want to acknowledge that," said Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde. "And I also want to acknowledge that we are in a tough spot. We're in a very tough spot."

The discussion took place at a board information session on Thursday night. To listen to the presentation regarding the budget, tune to 3:49:00 in the Facebook Live below:

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube