AUSTIN — Monday night, Austin ISD's board is expected to go over possible name changes for schools in the district.

The board meeting starts at 7 p.m. on Nov. 26 -- but according to the agenda, school renaming won't be discussed until about 10 p.m.

This comes after parents pushed for AISD to rename some schools whose namesakes were part of the Confederacy during the Civil War.

Many of the parents are calling this a moral issue.

But others argue changing the names is an attempt to erase history.

"This push to rename the schools is based purely on the namesake as part of the Confederacy indicates that no one has really looked into the contributions of these men," Steve Von Roeder said.

"I would love to be able to have the opportunity to have a conversation instead about Confederate namesakes, about renaming the schools after like, Barack Obama, Martin Luther King, some of the folks in our community who have made a difference in our community," Dr. Kazique Prince said.

If the board approves the changes, the schools could have new names by the next school year.

This renaming process started in November 2017.

