Austin ISD votes to push back start date after listening to parents, teachers for 6 hours

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District's start date has officially been pushed back amid growing concerns surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.

Austin ISD's board of trustees gathered for a special meeting Aug. 6. After some conversation and six hours of testimony from parents and teachers, the school board voted at around 3:30 a.m. to push the first day of school back to Sept. 8. The district had previously scheduled the first day of school for Aug. 18.

Under this new plan, schools will stay completely virtual for the first four weeks, but parents who don't have access to technology can request for their student to learn on-campus. After those four weeks, AISD will slowly phase students in for on-campus learning depending on what health conditions look like in Travis County.

Starting in November, any child who wants to learn on campus may attend in person if they'd like.

Each school day will be 10 minutes longer than previously scheduled, and the school board also decided that the school year will end June 3.

The board has also voted to send a request to the Texas Education Agency to extend virtual instruction for an additional four weeks. If approved, that would mean that the first eight weeks of classes for Austin ISD students will be remote learning only.

In July, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton ruled that local authorities may not issue blanket orders to close schools for preventative measures only. He said school leaders, not local authorities, must determine when and how schools reopen.

Earlier this week, the labor union for AISD employees, Education Austin, created a list of demands for district leaders regarding reopening schools. The labor union supported the Sept. 8 start date and wants for online learning to be offered for nine weeks or more beyond that start date.