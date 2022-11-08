Austin ISD board votes to approve $2.44 billion bond package election

Local voters will now have the chance to vote on three separate propositions that make up the entire bond package in November.

AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin ISD board of trustees on Thursday officially approved a motion to call for a bond election this fall.

According to the district, this $2.44 billion bond package provides funding for improvements to enhance safety, centers on equity, benefits every campus and address affordability.

Here's a look at the highlights of the 2022 bond:

Security Improvements — Install secure entry vestibules at every campus, upgrade doors and locks, and add new security fencing.

Addressing Systems and Facilities with Critical Deficiencies — Repair HVAC, plumbing, roof and other chronic maintenance issues, including projects at every elementary and middle school with critical deficiencies.

Modernization — Renovate 26 aging facilities through full or phased modernizations, including eight high schools, five middle schools and 13 elementary schools.

Athletic Improvements — Upgrade turf, lighting and seating at the athletic facilities at every comprehensive Austin ISD high school and fully renovate Nelson Field.

Expand Career and Technical Education Spaces — Build permanent facilities for CTE classes to replace smaller portable buildings at Akins and Navarro early college high schools.

The final bond package is currently linked here. An interactive map is currently linked here.

"This has been a massive community effort and it shows," said Trustee Lynn Boswell. "I want to thank everybody ahead of time for work that is to come. We love our schools, our students, our teachers and this is a way to really take action and do all we can to give them what they deserve."

The proposed bond would raise the debt service portion of the school district's tax rate by one cent per $100 of value for the 2023-2024 school year. However, according to a release from AISD, because of property tax compression, the AISD school board will still lower the overall total tax rate by 6.5 cents this school year and an additional three cents in the next school year if the bond passes.

Because of recent legislation, voters will be asked to consider three propositions to encompass all projects in the bond package:

Proposition A: General Purpose $2,316,025,000

Proposition B: Technology $75,541,000

Proposition C: Stadiums $47,434,000

"We all win when we are a more equitable society, and this bond promises more investment in title 1 schools than has ever been proposed," added President Geronimo Rodriguez. "Every family also benefits from this bond creating new pathways for kids from communities who have historically missed out."

The school district is planning to host a series of community information sessions about the newly-approved bond election starting in September. Early voting begins on Oct. 24 and Election Day is on Nov. 8.