Some Austin ISD schools dealing with air conditioning issues as kids head back to class

The main air conditioning chillers at McCallum High School went out temporarily on the first day of classes Monday, but they were fixed by Monday afternoon.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — The continued triple-digit temperatures will affect kids going back to school.

Austin ISD said it has a tier system based on temperature to decide whether kids are allowed to be outside. If temperatures are over 105, all activities will be indoors.

The high temperatures also mean air conditioning systems are running all day at district schools.

The main air conditioning chillers at McCallum High School went out temporarily on the first day of classes Monday, but they were fixed by Monday afternoon. However, several Austin ISD schools are older and continue to deal with air conditioning issues.

"We had contractors out, we had our HVAC folks out tackling them as best we can. You know, it's going to be a continuous effort until those systems are fully replaced," Superintendent Mattias Segura said. "But, fortunately, we have the $2.4 billion bond that was passed this past November. And so all that investment will go into HVAC as well."

Segura said the district is working to get HVAC systems operating normally at all schools.