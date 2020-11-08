Austin ISD crews working to improve air circulation at schools before in-person classes begin

District leaders said delaying the start date for the school year is buying them time to get things like this in order.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District leaders want to improve air circulation inside schools before students return to classrooms.

According to the World Health Organization, good air circulation can help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Austin ISD is putting fans in hallways and other places without good airflow to keep the air moving.

District leaders said in an information session Monday night that delaying the start date for the school year is buying them time to get things like this in order.

"One of the things that I really think is advantageous about this slower startup is getting, you know, the schools up and running so that we can get eyes and ears on the ground, letting us know where something may not feel right just because we don't have that runway right," said Matias Segura, the district's operations officer.

District leaders also plan to install high-quality HEPA air filters to use in small spaces to help filter germs. However, that sort of filter won't work in large spaces.