Schools

Austin ISD hosting community conversations for input on 2022 bond proposal

There are multiple opportunities for families to voice their opinions.

AUSTIN, Texas — This week, Austin ISD has been hosting community discussions, in hopes that families will provide necessary feedback on bond proposals for 2022.

This year's draft proposes updates for modernized schools and districtwide improvements, and there are four opportunities for you to engage:

Tuesday, July 12 and Thursday, July 14 (virtual only)

Saturday, July 16 (in-person)

Dobie Middle School

  • 1200 E. Rundberg Lane, Austin, TX 78753
  • 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Travis Early College High School

  • 1211 E Oltorf St., Austin, TX 78704
  • 1:30-3:30 p.m.

"These meetings will serve as information sessions for the community to learn about the work of Long Range Planning (LRP) committees, Bond Steering Committee (BSC), overall bond planning and next steps, as well as provide input on the draft proposal," the district said in a press release.

Additional meetings will take place in August and September once a bond package has been finalized and voted upon by the board of trustees.

The district added that Spanish interpretation will be provided at all meetings, in addition to child care on July 16.

