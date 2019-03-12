AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The related video above was published in July.

One of Austin's own is getting national recognition.

Lonnell Shackles has been nominated by his peers as "America's Favorite Crossing Guard" for his hard work. He's a crossing guard at Harris Elementary School in northeast Austin and is one of more than 200 crossing guards employed by Austin Public Works' Safe Routes to School Program.

Shackles goes the extra mile to keep students and neighbors safe while crossing the road.

Those who know the Austin crossing guard said he always keeps an eye out for problems and has been seen clearing broken glass and debris out of the street. And thanks to his suggestion, Austin Public Works said students walking to Harris Elementary in the early morning hours now have backpack lights to help them get to school more safely.

Shackles knows students by name and when school isn't in session, he is very missed, one parent said.

It's safe to say he is selfless in his work. Shackles recently helped a large group of students clear the street just in time to prevent a collision with a truck and has even given the coat off his back to a parent who needed one.

“He's very kind and considerate,” said Crossing Guard Manager Leticia Richardson. “He’s always quick to help anyone… He makes sure his kids and families are OK.”

You can vote for Lonnell as the best crossing guard on the Safe Kids website. The deadline to vote is Dec. 12.

