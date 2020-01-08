ACC offering short virtual certification courses to help people get jobs during the pandemic

Instead of a four-month in-person course, people can become certified for manufacturing jobs online in an eight-week virtual class.

AUSTIN, Texas — While the job hunt may be filled with extra angst and uncertainty right now, Austin Community College (ACC) is trying to make life a little easier for anyone in need of employment.

"This is the opportunity for people who don't have degrees, who don't have jobs right now, a place in their careers where they're not where they should be," said Marie Matisans, the business relations coordinator for Workforce Solutions Capital Area.

What is typically a four-month in-person certified production tech course at ACC is now condensed to a virtual class that only takes a few weeks.

"It's a great program because it's in manufacturing, which is growing, and it's a career that you can start with a simple eight-week course and get an entry-level job," said Dr. Laura Marmolejo, the Department Chair of Manufacturing at ACC.

ACC is working closely with Workforce Solutions and large local companies to get people hired as soon as they complete the certification.