Shelter-in-place lifted at Austin Community College's Cypress Creek Campus

CEDAR PARK, Texas — An Austin Community College (ACC) campus in Cedar Park is no longer under a shelter-in-place order.
ACC initially said at around noon Wednesday that its Cypress Creek Campus was under a shelter-in-place order due to reports of a possible armed subject near campus. A spokesperson for the Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) said it received a report of a man in the campus area who was carrying a handgun.
All campus doors were closed and locked while the order was in place.
As of 1 p.m., the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Cedar Park police completed their investigation and issued an all-clear at approximately 12:45 p.m.
All campus activities will return to normal operations.
No additional information is available at this time.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.