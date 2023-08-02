Shelter-in-place lifted at Austin Community College's Cypress Creek Campus

The order was issued after reports of an armed man near campus.

CEDAR PARK, Texas — An Austin Community College (ACC) campus in Cedar Park is no longer under a shelter-in-place order.

ACC initially said at around noon Wednesday that its Cypress Creek Campus was under a shelter-in-place order due to reports of a possible armed subject near campus. A spokesperson for the Cedar Park Police Department (CPPD) said it received a report of a man in the campus area who was carrying a handgun.

All campus doors were closed and locked while the order was in place.

As of 1 p.m., the shelter-in-place order has been lifted. Cedar Park police completed their investigation and issued an all-clear at approximately 12:45 p.m.

All campus activities will return to normal operations.

No additional information is available at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.