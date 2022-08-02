Approved Austin Community College budget includes employee raises

Salaries will increase by 5%.

Example video title will go here for this video

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: the above video was published prior to the board's vote.

All Austin Community College employees will receive a raise next fiscal year thanks to a unanimous approval from the Board of Trustees, according to report from KVUE's media partners at the Austin American-Statesman.

The 5% raise is part of the college's annual budget, which totals $467 million. Employees could also receive $5,000 or a $20 minimum wage instead of the 5% raise, depending on which option provides the greatest increase. Raises will be "capped at $10,000 for the highest earners," the Statesman reports.

The budget, approved Monday, also orders that full-time employees earning less than $150,000 will receive a one-time payment of $500 to $1,000. The greatest amount will go to the lowest paid workers.

A one-time payment will also go to hourly employees with six months of work under their belts. This payment will sit at $250, while "adjunct faculty teaching two or fewer classes will receive $500 and adjuncts teaching three or more classes will receive $1,200," according to the Statesman.

To learn more, read the Statesman's full report.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube