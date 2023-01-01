Report names Austin Community College one of the best in Texas

Intelligent.com researched and evaluated more than 3,000 community colleges based on a variety of factors.

AUSTIN, Texas — A new report has named Austin Community College (ACC) one of the top 10 best community colleges in Texas.

Research company Intelligent.com evaluated more than 3,000 community colleges based on a variety of factors. The rankings evaluated on a scale of 0 to 100 across multiple categories, including admission, tuition costs, retention and graduation rates, reputation, faculty and resources for online students.

ACC received an intelligence score of over 96 points.

"ACC has been committed to serving as the top workforce trainer for fifty years. We couldn’t do this without everyone working together," ACC Chancellor Dr. Richard Rhodes said. "The college remains at the forefront of higher education. We are honored to add this award to all the ACC achievements. It proves we are honoring our commitment to closing equity gaps and serving our community."

Intelligence.com also named ACC the "Best for City Learning."

"If you’re looking for a great school in a fun city, ACC wins on both points,” the report states. "The college partners with industry and university leadership in Texas to ensure that students graduate ready to achieve their goals. The desirable urban location of ACC ensures that the college can draw talented faculty and their state-of-the-art campuses mean that students can gain valuable real-world experience while they work toward graduation."

ACC said it "remains committed to closing equity and workforce gaps" and it has been recognized with the following:

A top workforce trainer in Central Texas, with about 80% of graduates staying in the area to work

A Minority-Majority and Hispanic Serving Institute serving approximately 70,000 students every year

A multi-campus district with 11 campuses located in North, Central and South regions of Central Texas

A flexible learning system with in-person and virtual class options