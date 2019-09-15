AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The video attached is related to another school threat that occurred in March at McCallum high school.

The NYOS Charter School has opened an investigation with the Austin Police Department after a student allegedly made a threat against the Lamar campus over the weekend.

School leaders invited the NYOS community to an open forum on Sunday at 3:30 p.m.

After interviewing those involved in the threat, the investigating team does not believe there is any danger to students or staff members come Monday. School leaders said the student in question would not be on campus Monday or Tuesday.

"Any threat to the school is a very serious matter and school administrators are acting accordingly," wrote J. Kathleen Zimmermann, executive director.

Zimmermann said the forum will allow parents, students and staff members to voice questions and concerns about campus security and safety.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

