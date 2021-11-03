As some Central Texas school districts relax mask requirements, some parents hope others follow suit

Two Central Texas school districts ended their mask requirement on Wednesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Lexington ISD and Johnson City ISD students can start going to class without a mask on, if that's what their families choose to do. Georgetown ISD parent Elizabeth Brandes agrees with those decisions.

"I think it's unhealthy for them," said Brandes.

As of right now, GISD still requires masks for students, but Brandes and some other parents hope that changes soon.

"My only son, he is now labeled as special ed because he is hard of hearing and he can't read lips," said Brandes. "My daughter shouldn't have to come home with red spots on her face because she can't breathe through the mask."

As far as COVID-19 cases go, the Department of State Health Services reports in its latest cumulative data in the Local Education Agency report for week ending Feb. 28, Johnson City ISD has had seven student cases and 19 total staff cases this school year. Johnson City ISD's student population is 603, according to DSHS.

At Lexington ISD, with a student population of 1,038, DSHS reports 39 student cases and 20 staff cases total this school year.

Georgetown ISD is much larger, with close to 12,000 students. DSHS reports GISD has had 463 student COVID-19 cases and 160 staff cases total.

In a letter to parents, Lexington ISD Superintendent Tonya Knowlton said in part, "We have people in the district who feel very strongly on both sides of this issue, and so I urge you to be respectful about the masks. If someone chooses to continue wearing a mask, let's be respectful of their decision."

Brandes said all she wants is a choice.