Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders empowers girls to pave their own paths

The school serves as a place where young women can learn, support each other and feel encouraged to dream big.

AUSTIN, Texas — Inside the walls of Austin's Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, girls are empowered to reach for the stars. The school serves not only as a place where they can learn academics, but also where they can learn how to pave their own paths.

Sixth-grader Edie Davidson has only been going to the Ann Richards School for about two months.

"All the kids were talking about all the advantages of the school, and when I got here, it was all true! People were really kind and sweet and nice," Davidson said.

Davidson has a lot of other young women to look up to, including senior Kayla Pickens, who spends a lot of her time in the media tech classroom.

"It showcases our films that we do," Pickens told KVUE.

Fellow senior Arely Ventura spends her time in the school's makers' space.

"We have been trained to use these tools, those tools as well. We have a 3D printer as well. It's great. It's been great," Ventura said.

The three young women have different ambitions but their school is a place where they can support each other and feel encouraged. Whether it's from fellow women leaders on the walls –

"These are just pictures of Ann Richards, who was our person who really wanted a school for all girls. She was also the governor of Texas," Ventura said.

Or the words of motivation in the halls.

"Our words for sixth grade are initiative, grit, kindness, and I think that's it," Davidson said.

"We are important and we are valuable, and that's what we get from our teachers and staff," Ventura said.

The Ann Richards School has been around since 2007. But in 2017, a bond passed to create a new building on campus. It opened in January and features everything from small study rooms to a balcony to read on.

And, of course, one of Davidson's favorite features.

"There's a slide in the library," Davidson said.

The library also features a dog named Dipper!

The students say while the new building may be bigger, the heart of the school hasn't changed.

"I feel like it's still kind of the same. We still have the same mission statement, the same support. It's just more of like, we're in a bigger building now and that's the only difference," Pickens said.

With all the support, teaching and love students receive at the school, it's no surprise these girls are breaking barriers.

"I'm currently looking towards the engineering career. I'm planning to do architectural design and design," Ventura said.

"I want to major in biochemistry and I want to be a dental hygienist," Pickens said.

Davidson still has a little time to figure out her plans for the future.

"I don't know. I think I need a couple more years to think about that," she said.

No matter where they go in the world, their journeys are beginning at the Ann Richards School, where young women are empowered to lead.