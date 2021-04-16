After having to cancel due to COVID, all-female marching band from Austin to perform in Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

2021 is the year for the Ann Richards Marching Stars.

AUSTIN, Texas — Some talented musicians are going to make Austin proud in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders is sending its marching band, the Ann Richards Marching Stars, to the parade in November 2021.

In 2019, the girls learned they were going to perform in the 2020 parade and KVUE was there to capture the excitement as it was announced:

But that didn't happen because of the pandemic. No one under the age of 18 was allowed to perform during that year's event.

Now, with vaccines in full swing, the band gets a do-over this year.

They're the only all-female competitive marching band in the country. The Ann Richards Marching Stars are members of the Ann Richards School for Young Women Leaders, a nationally recognized school focused on leadership, college readiness, project-based learning and STEM.