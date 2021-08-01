Gas leak closes Allison Elementary School Friday morning

AUSTIN, Texas — Families at an East Austin elementary school are being asked to keep their students remote Friday morning due to a gas leak.
According to Allison Elementary School, families are being asked to keep their students learning remotely from home as they work to resolve the issue. If this is not possible for some families, those students will be taken to an alternative campus, Govalle Elementary School, while the gas leak is fixed.
Allison Elementary is located off of Montopolis Drive and Ed Bluestein Drive.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: