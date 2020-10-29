All Round Rock ISD students to receive free meals beginning Nov. 2

This includes students on campus and those learning virtually.

ROUND ROCK, Texas — All Round Rock ISD students, both on campus and those learning virtually, will be offered free breakfast and lunch meals beginning Monday, Nov. 2, according to a letter the district sent parents Oct. 29.

The change is thanks to a waiver approved by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, which allows the district to operate under the Seamless Summer Option feeding program during the 2020-2021 school year.

Additionally, the district will continue curbside meal distribution for students learning virtually and children under 18 from 7 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. Monday through Friday (except on holidays and breaks) at the following locations:

Also, as part of the waiver, children are no longer required to be present to pick up a meal, but parents or guardians must provide proof for each child during pickup. That includes an official letter or email from the school confirming the child's enrollment, student report cards, attendance records from the parent portal, birth certificate or student ID cards.

The district is still encouraging that families apply for the "free and reduced meal program" so that they can receive benefits like waived college application fees, waived SAT fees and discounts on online SAT courses.