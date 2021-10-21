'Nationwide' social media school threat affecting Akins Early College High School, AISD police says

AUSTIN, Texas — A social media threat is affecting Akins Early College High School in Austin, according to Austin ISD (AISD PD) police.
In a tweet, AISD PD said the threat has been circulating nationwide with the school name and date changed. The threat referenced in the tweet is separate to the incident involving two students earlier on Thursday, AISD PD said.
That incident involved two students getting into a fight and one student injuring the other with a knife, according to the district. A district spokesperson told KVUE "the aggressor was in custody" and the victim was transported to the hospital. You can read more about that incident here.
AISD PD said extra officers would be on campus out of an abundance of caution due to the social media threat.
